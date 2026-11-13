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2026 30 Under 35 Profile: Ryan Peterson
9 days ago
Ryan graduated from Texas A&M in December 2019 and started with Elliott Electric Supply the following January. “I was introduced to Elliott Electric through a golf tournament held by my major (PAID at Texas A&M for the Industrial Distribution major),” he recalled. “I’ve always loved the look of a clean electrical install and knew I wanted to go into sales. I clicked with the Elliott crew and did an internship that summer in Austin.” An internship in Houston followed in summer 2019 and Ryan was hired on after that.