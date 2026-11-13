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Democrat Ahead of GOP Leader by Just 325 Votes in Deep-Red Central Valley
7 days ago
A Democrat holds a narrow lead over California's Republican Assembly minority leader in a Central Valley district that has not elected a Democrat to the Assembly since 1967. Votes are still being counted, with the candidates separated by just 325 votes. As of Thursday morning, Hipolito Cerros had 50.2 percent, or 49,126 votes, against Alexandra Macedo's 49.8 percent, or 48,801 votes. Hipolito Cerros is a former small-town mayor who ran a lowkey grassroots campaign. Both candidates are seeking the 33rd Assembly District seat. Alexandra Macedo had won 14,000 more votes than Hipolito Cerros in the June primary, when they were also the only candidates running. She became minority leader in August. The district lies south of Fresno and includes Hanford, Tulare and Porterville. The Assembly district was not targeted by Proposition 50, the redistricting measure voters passed last November. Despite the close race, Republicans still have a registration advantage: 2026 figures show 35.6 percent of registered voters are Republicans, compared with 33.2 percent Democrats.