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Lance Biological Technology Updates Regulatory Filing for Sol Labs SPF 30 Lotion
By GOAI Share To,12 days ago
Lance (Guangzhou) Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has released updated product information for its Sol Labs Fountain of Youth Face and Body SPF 30 lotion, effective as of November 13, 2026. The documentation, filed through the DailyMed database, outlines the specific regulatory and safety details associated with this sunscreen product. The...