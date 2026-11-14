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Lance Biological Technology Updates Sol Labs Ecomist SPF 50 Labeling on DailyMed
By GOAI Share To,12 days ago
Lance (Guangzhou) Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has updated the product information for its Sol Labs Ecomist Sheer Face and Body SPF 50 aerosol spray as of November 13, 2026. The updated documentation, filed through the DailyMed database, provides the official labeling and regulatory details for the sunscreen product. The filing...