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Why did Darryn Peterson ask out twice in the fourth quarter against Rockets?
By CHANDLER HOLT,12 days ago
HOUSTON — The Utah Jazz struck a familiar tune on Friday night in Houston. Stretches of competitive basketball, flashes of brilliance from the young core, and a loss. To the team’s credit, “stretches” is an understatement for tonight’s game. They lost by just seven points, and outside of two Houston runs, were right there for the entirety of the 48 minutes.