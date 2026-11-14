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Lance Biological Technology Updates DailyMed Filing for SPF 30 Sunscreen
By GOAI Share To,12 days ago
Lance (Guangzhou) Biological Technology Co., Ltd. released updated product information for its Sol Labs Fountain of Youth Face and Body SPF 30 lotion on November 13, 2026. The documentation, filed through the DailyMed database, outlines the specific regulatory and product details for the sunscreen, which serves as a topical protectant for both the face and body.