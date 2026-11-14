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Ashtel Studios Updates Regulatory Documentation for Marvel-Branded Alcohol Wipes
By GOAI Share To,12 days ago
Ashtel Studios, Inc. updated the product information for its Marvel-branded alcohol wipes on November 13, 2026. The documentation, filed with the National Library of Medicine’s DailyMed database, outlines the specifications and regulatory details for the isopropyl alcohol-based cleaning cloths. The updated filing provides technical data regarding the product’s chemical...