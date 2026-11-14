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Ashtel Studios Issues Safety Guidelines for Barbie-Branded 70% Isopropyl Alcohol Wipes
By GOAI Share To,12 days ago
Ashtel Studios, Inc. issued updated product information on November 13, 2026, regarding its Barbie-branded isopropyl alcohol wipes. The documentation outlines the specific chemical composition, intended use, and safety protocols for the topical antiseptic product, which is designed for external use only. The product contains 70% isopropyl alcohol as its active...