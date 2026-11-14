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H-E-B Issues Updated Safety and Usage Guidelines for Camphor-Based Vaporizing Liquid
By GOAI Share To,12 days ago
H-E-B has issued a product update regarding its camphor-based vaporizing liquid, effective November 13, 2026. The information, published through the National Library of Medicine’s DailyMed database, outlines the specific chemical composition, safety warnings, and usage instructions for the over-the-counter medication. The documentation details the product’s formulation, which utilizes camphor...