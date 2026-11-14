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The path to the final four: How Svitolina beat Sabalenka to join Andreeva as a Group 2 semifinalist
11 days ago
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- There was a point on Wednesday when it looked as though Elina Svitolina might play her last match at Indian Wells with nothing left to play for. She’d already lost to Mirra Andreeva, and when Karolina Muchova took the first set, there was good reason to think Svitolina’s chances were slipping away. Muchova had won all 32 matches that year in which she’d taken the opening set.