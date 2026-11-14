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Ashtel Studios Updates Regulatory Documentation for Jurassic World Isopropyl Alcohol Wipes
By GOAI Share To,12 days ago
Ashtel Studios, Inc. updated the product information for its Jurassic World-branded isopropyl alcohol wipes on November 13, 2026. The documentation, filed with the National Institutes of Health’s DailyMed database, outlines the chemical composition, intended use, and safety protocols for the topical antiseptic product. The product contains isopropyl alcohol as...