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Prairieville posts first-ever playoff win in back-and-forth game with St. Amant
By RICH LOUP,12 days ago
In another high-scoring matchup between two Ascension Parish District 5-5A foes, the Prairieville defense and special teams led the No. 19-seeded Hurricanes to a historical 43-29 Division I nonselect bi-district victory at No. 14-seeded St. Amant on Friday night. Brycen Glover broke a fourth-quarter tie with his second interception, a...
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