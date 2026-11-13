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‘VisionQuest’s Biggest Reveal Makes This ‘Doomsday’ Theory More Likely Than Ever
By /us/author/shelby-elpers,4 days ago
A surprise in the VisionQuest (2026) season finale sent shockwaves through fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Four years after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Elizabeth Olsen reprised her role as Wanda Maximoff. Even typing those words is surreal. I always assumed that the MCU would bring Wanda back. Not only is she so beloved, but the character still has so much left to do in this shared universe. I never assumed that the MCU would revive Wanda in VisionQuest. All I thought we’d get was a tease of its possibility.