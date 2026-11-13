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12 Belgian Desserts That Go Far Beyond Waffles
By Lena Hartley,9 days ago
Belgium sells millions of waffles every year, and honestly, they deserve the fame. But a country that gave the world fancy chocolate did not stop baking there. Some Belgian towns guard their dessert recipes so closely that one tart even has legal protection from the European Union. Another town makes honey biscuits so hard that locals break them into pieces before eating them.