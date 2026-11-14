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Inside PowerHER Fit Fest, the new women-focused wellness festival
By Sandisiwe Mbhele,11 days ago
The build-up to this event had me excited. As someone who took fitness very seriously a few years ago, PowerHER Fit Fest felt a little like a calling. For its first edition, Motherkind’s PowerHER Fit Fest brought global fitness personality Kayla Itsines to South Africa for the first time, kicking things off in Johannesburg before heading to Cape Town on 14 November.