undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Coffee slips by Tift 12-0 in first round, will face Newnan November 20 at Jardine Stadium
By Robert Preston, Jr.,12 days ago
As good as the Coffee Trojans’ defense has been all year, one milestone had eluded them for 10 games. That streak ended in game 11. Coffee hasn’t held an opponent scoreless all year long. Friday night, they finally pitched a shutout with a 12-0 win over the Tift County Blue Devils at Jardine Stadium in the first round of the state playoffs.