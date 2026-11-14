undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vikings Fall to Minnesota State in Dual Meet
By Gavin Macfarlane, Athletics Communications Assistant,12 days ago
Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Augustana University women's swimming and diving program fell short in their Friday night showdown with the reigning NSIC conference champions. Minnesota State University def. Augustana University, 193-107 Swim:. The 200 Medley relay team of Addison Pavek (28.34), Agnes Virag (29.76), Kierstyn Nelson (25.91), and Margaret...