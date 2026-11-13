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This Michigan Bakery Makes Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Donuts Without the Top 9 Allergens
By Lena Hartley,8 days ago
Cheesecake, tiramisu, and donuts without milk, eggs, wheat, or nuts? One Michigan bakery has built its entire business around making desserts without the nine major food allergens. Allergy Free Bakery in Shelby Township goes well beyond basic gluten-free cookies. Its menu includes dairy-free cheesecake, mozzarella everything bagels made with plant-based...
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