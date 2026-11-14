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This Small-Town Arizona Diner Serves Chicken Fried Steak Breakfasts Big Enough To Share
By Cruz Montoya,11 days ago
Some breakfasts arrive on one plate. Others need a second plate just to fit. In Payson, Arizona, a little roadside diner has been feeding locals and road-trippers since 1962, and its chicken fried steak breakfast is famous for showing up in two pieces of china. People drive about an hour and a half up from Phoenix just to sit in a booth here, order coffee, and split a meal that could feed a small crew.