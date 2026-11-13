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Every Weekend, Locals Fill The Old Lumber Mill Booths At Minnesota’s Betty’s Pies For Coconut Cream
By Alba Nolan,11 days ago
A whole slice of pie gets blended into a milkshake at one roadside stop along Lake Superior. That single fact was enough to make me hungry for the rest of the story. The bakery has been rolling out homestyle pies since 1956. Its pie list runs from coconut cream to bumbleberry to a five-layer chocolate creation that sounds like a friendly dare.
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