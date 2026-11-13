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This Ferndale Mexican Food Truck Serves Steak Tacos and Homemade Green Salsa
By Catherine Hollis,10 days ago
This Ferndale Mexican food truck does more than serve tacos. Regina’s Mexican Food Truck & Catering brings steak tacos, quesadillas, and homemade salsa to backyard weddings, graduation parties, and corporate events across Metro Detroit. The green salsa has earned particular praise from customers, while steak tacos are another frequently...
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