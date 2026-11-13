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Every Christmas, This Pennsylvania Steel Town Transforms Into a Massive European-Style Holiday Market
By Jasmine Hughes,7 days ago
Five blast furnaces, rusted and towering, watch over a holiday market full of glass ornaments and wooden nesting dolls. That pairing sounds odd on paper. In one Pennsylvania city, it has become a winter tradition. The furnaces once helped make steel for bridges and buildings across America. Today they glow...
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