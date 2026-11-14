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'We're going to keep working!' - Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez backs Lionel Scaloni after Argentina lose 2-1 to Diego Forlan's Uruguay in first game without retired Lionel Messi
By Adhe Makayasa,12 days ago
Alvarez found the back of the net in the second half in Buenos Aires, yet his strike proved insufficient to prevent the 2026 World Cup runners-up from losing in front of a sparse home crowd. Following the 39-year-old Messi's emotional farewell victory over Benin last month after 126 goals across 208 caps, the Albiceleste struggled to break down a well-organised visiting defence. Ultimately, Uruguay held firm to hand new manager Forlan his third triumph in charge.