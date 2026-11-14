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You’ll Feel Like You’ve Stepped Into A Romance Novel At This Dreamy North Carolina Town
By Arthur Hayes,12 days ago
Nobody warned you that a small town in western North Carolina could make you feel this way, and honestly, that’s part of what makes Andrews so effective. Nestled in Cherokee County where the mountains of the Blue Ridge do their most convincing work, Andrews is the kind of place that rewires your expectations about what a weekend trip can actually be.
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