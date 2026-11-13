undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
15 Affordable American Towns That Make Small-Town Living More Appealing
By Arthur Caldwell,9 days ago
Small towns often promise cheaper homes, shorter drives and a slower pace, but prices vary a lot from place to place. Some once-cheap towns have grown pricey, while others still keep everyday costs well below the national average. Kiplinger’s 2026 small-town analysis looked at housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare...
3