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Ko Kyung Pyo To Be Edited Out Of Multiple Variety Shows Due To Drunk Driving Accident
By E Cha,12 days ago
Multiple variety shows have announced that they will be minimizing Ko Kyung Pyo’s screen time in the wake of his drunk driving accident. In the early hours of November 14, Kyo Kyung Pyo collided with a sanitation vehicle while driving under the influence, and his blood alcohol content was found to be at a level high enough for his driver’s license to be revoked (0.08 percent or higher). Later that morning, the actor’s agency released an official statement confirming and apologizing for the accident.