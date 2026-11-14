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Franck Emmou leads Tarleton State past Alcorn State 73-69
12 days ago
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) Franck Emmou’s 17 points helped Tarleton State defeat Alcorn State 73-69 on Friday. Emmou shot 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Texans (3-1). Trey Harris scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Josh Hayes shot 5 of 6 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.