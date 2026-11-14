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Spread Some Cheer with Rep. Ryan Spain’s Annual Holiday Diaper Drive Supporting Local Families
12 days ago
State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-73rd District) is inviting constituents to spread some holiday cheer to families in need by donating to his annual Holiday Diaper Drive. The holiday season is a time of joy as families and friends come together, but for some families, it can also be a time of uncertainty as they struggle to meet basic needs. Diapers, baby wipes, and diaper cream are among the most sought-after items for families with young children.