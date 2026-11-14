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CSN and Prologis Launch $250,000 Skilled Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Program
11 days ago
The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) and Prologis have announced a partnership to prepare Southern Nevada residents for careers in the skilled trades. Supported by a $250,000 contribution from Prologis, the Building Nevada’s Future Multi-Craft Pre-Apprenticeship Initiative will provide hands-on training and industry credentials that open pathways to apprenticeships and jobs.