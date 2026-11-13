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The Manges Return With “Believe It” EP
By Phinky,10 days ago
Four years after their last album, Book Of Hate for Good People, La Spezia’s The Manges are back with the Believe It EP that contains three new songs. The EP is out today through digital platforms, and is available on two 12″ splatter vinyl variants through Italy’s Striped Records and Mom’s Basement Records in the USA. Believe It was recorded in March 2026 at La Clinica Dischi in La Spezia with Leonardo Lombardi, and produced, mixed and mastered by Mass Giorgini (Squirtgun) at his Sonic Iguana Studio in Lafayette, Indiana. The Manges will also be playing their final show of 2026 on November 14th at La Spezia’s Skaletta Rock Club.