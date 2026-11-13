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Pulley Return Celebrate Their 30th Anniversary With “Rise Of The Underdog” EP
By Phinky,11 days ago
Thirty years after the release of their 1996 Epitaph Records debut, Esteem Driven Engine, Southern California melodic skate-punk mainstays Pulley are marking the milestone with new music. The band have today issued Rise of the Underdog via Negative Progression Records, the release features two new tracks, Best Kept Secret and Fade. Rise of the Underdog connects three decades of records and worldwide touring with two new songs that carry Pulley‘s signature melody, velocity and personal songwriting forward. Vocalist Scott Radinsky turns his attention to self-worth, uncertainty and the courage to keep moving, themes that resonate with a band still forging its own path 30 years after its first release. On Best Kept Secret, Pulley address the feeling of being overlooked while finding satisfaction beyond recognition or status, whilst Fade turns toward an uncertain future, exploring the resolve it takes to step into unfamiliar territory.
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