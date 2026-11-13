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Finnegan’s Hell – Glorious Mess
By Peter Hough,7 days ago
There used to be a bar in Munich called Gunther Murphys. What finer testament to the Irish cultural diaspora and the crashing together of two cultures could there be? Of course, there are Irish bars all around the world, with antiqued Guinness advertising and rusty bicycles hung on the walls next to ‘Dublin – 5000 miles’ signs. But they are Irish Irish bars. Welcome to Finnegan’s Hell, the Swedish Celtic Punk band, the Gunther Murphys of rock music.