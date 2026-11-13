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“20th Century Paddy – The Songs Of Shane MacGowan” Tribute Album Released
By Phinky,8 days ago
Victoria Mary Clarke & Rubyworks have today released 20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan, a tribute album honouring the everlasting legacy of Shane MacGowan (The Pogues / Shane MacGowan & The Popes / The Nips) that is now available through streaming platforms and on triple vinyl and double CD. The name of the album was inspired by Shane, as 20th Century Paddy is an album Shane had always wanted to make himself. The album is a sonic love letter to a catalogue that shaped generations and features a wide-ranging mix of icons and contemporary disruptors, each bringing a unique perspective to the tracks that defined Shane MacGowan‘s career. Honoring Shane MacGowan‘s legacy, 50% of artist royalties will be donated to Dublin Simon Community to provide lifesaving housing and healthcare for those experiencing homelessness.