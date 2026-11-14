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Financial Discipline for Building a Solo Advisory Firm
By Rod Stephenson,12 days ago
Transitioning from an institutional career to an independent advisory practice represents one of the most rewarding yet financially challenging decisions a professional can make. When leaving an established corporate structure, specialists frequently discover that deep domain expertise is only one component of sustainable self-employment. On Wall Street and across corporate America, professionals rely on institutional capital, automated payroll systems, and corporate compliance departments to maintain operational stability. Stepping out as a solo consultant or boutique advisor strips away those support mechanisms, requiring founders to become active managers of their own enterprise liquidity and personal balance sheets from day one.