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Macy’s Is Expanding Its UWS Parade Staging Area for the 100th Parade, With Balloons on 72nd Street and Floats Up to 88th
By Mike Mishkin,9 days ago
Macy’s is expanding its Upper West Side staging area for the 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade. That means balloons on West 72nd Street and floats on Central Park West as far north as 88th Street. Kathleen Wright, director of production operations for Macy’s Studios, presented the changes to Community Board...