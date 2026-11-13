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Paranoid Visions Explore “Subverse Reality” On New Album
By Phinky,9 days ago
In 2019, Paranoid Visions embarked on the five-part journey with Countdown to Pharmageddon. Conceived as a complete artistic statement rather than simply a record release, the collection combined an album, poetry book, art prints, and a range of additional elements. The band have today released the fourth instalment of the project, Subverse Reality, that, like its three predecessors, follows the established Countdown to Pharmageddon format, featuring vinyl, digital download, poetry book, art print, badge, insert, and an exclusive live download of the band’s 2022 Vicar Street performance, that is available only with the box set edition. Where this release differs, however, is that absolutely no compromises have been made. The mixes are exactly as intended, and for the first time the spoken-word and poetry pieces have been treated as fully realised tracks rather than interludes or fillers.