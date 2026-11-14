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Navigating Short-Term Credit and Overhead in Small Firms
By Rod Stephenson,11 days ago
Operating an independent enterprise requires constant attention to daily cash movement. Even when sales figures appear healthy on monthly statements, the delay between delivering goods and receiving payment can strain working capital. Many business leaders discover that book profitability does not guarantee liquidity. When accounts receivable languish or seasonal slowdowns occur, companies must continue meeting mandatory obligations like payroll, supplier invoices, utilities, and rent. Without a clear liquidity plan, unexpected timing mismatches can quickly threaten stability.