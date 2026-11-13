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Eli Lilly Breaks Ground on $3.5B Lehigh Valley Manufacturing Campus
By Jasmine Kilman,9 days ago
Eli Lilly and Company broke ground on a $3.5 billion manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. The site is one of 10 new U.S. manufacturing sites announced since 2020, and one of four dedicated to injectable medicines and devices. Part of the company’s $50 billion push to expand medicine production in the U.S., the Lehigh Valley site will add capacity for the next generation of treatments.
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