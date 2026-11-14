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Cacapon State Park in West Virginia, Where a Wildfire Turned a Beloved Mountain Getaway Into a Scene of Smoke and Swift Firefighting
By Jamie Haviland,12 days ago
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV — Cacapon State Park is the kind of place people usually picture as quiet and restorative: a mountain setting, wooded trails, and the easy rhythm of a West Virginia getaway. That is exactly why the Kessel Fire drew so much attention here. A fire in a popular state park changes the mood instantly, turning a familiar outdoor escape into a place of urgency.
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