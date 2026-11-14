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Oregon State Parks Face New Permit and Fee Changes in 2027 as Officials Try to Keep Campgrounds, Cabins and Trails Maintained
By Jamie Haviland,12 days ago
SALEM, OR — Oregon state park visitors are about to see a noticeable shake-up in the way they pay for some of the most popular outdoor perks. Starting in 2027, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department plans to raise several fees, change how parking permits are sold, and adjust reservation costs tied to overnight stays and day-use facilities.