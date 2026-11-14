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Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park Shuts for Winter, Leaving a High-Altitude Route Open to Walkers, Bikes and Leashed Pets
By Jamie Haviland,12 days ago
ESTES PARK, CO — Trail Ridge Road is one of those rare places where a seasonal closure does not really mean the road goes quiet. When winter takes hold in Rocky Mountain National Park, the highway closes to through vehicle travel, but the high-country stretch still invites people on foot, by bicycle, and with leashed pets.