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A Litter of Cane Corso Puppies Turned up in Two Massachusetts Towns, and the Mystery Around Their Brief Disappearance Still Lingers
By Jamie Haviland,12 days ago
OXFORD, MA — What began as a routine animal call in central Massachusetts quickly became a small-town puzzle: five tiny Cane Corso puppies, only about 8 days old, showing up in multiple places across Oxford and nearby Charlton. The puppies were found separated from one another, which made the discovery feel both unusual and urgent.