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Starbase’s Boca Chica State Park Sits at the Center of a Rare Texas Land Fight and a Place Where Rockets Launch Over the Dunes
By Jamie Haviland,12 days ago
MCALLEN, TX — Boca Chica State Park is one of those places that feels like the edge of something bigger. On one side, you have the quiet sweep of South Texas coastline; on the other, a fast-growing SpaceX launch site that has turned this corner of Cameron County into one of the most talked-about patches of land in the state.