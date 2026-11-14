\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1p7O7T_1H4dKkZF00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7O7T_1H4dKkZF00" width="1280" height="720" >\u003cfigcaption>It was a big night for sectional championships in the Southern Tier. Check out all the highlights and scores from the gridiron in our Friday night edition of Twin Tiers Football, brought to you by Simmons Rockwell Ford.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>It was a big night for sectional championships in the Southern Tier. Check out all the highlights and scores from the gridiron in our Friday night edition of Twin Tiers Football, brought to you by Simmons Rockwell Ford.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>SECTION IV (CHAMPIONSHIPS):\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>AA: \u003cb>Corning - 16\u003c/b>, Elmira - 0\u003c/p>\u003cp>A: \u003cb>Union-Endicott - 16\u003c/b>, Horseheads - 12\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>8-MAN (CHAMPIONSHIP):\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>Lansing - 22\u003c/b>, Edison - 12\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>DISTRICT IV (SEMIFINALS):\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>1A: \u003cb>Montgomery - 48\u003c/b>, Canton - 6\u003c/p>\u003cp>2A: \u003cb>Southern Columbia - 21\u003c/b>, Troy - 14\u003c/p>\u003cp>3A: \u003cb>Athens - 23\u003c/b>, Mifflinburg - 21\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>