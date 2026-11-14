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Manchester Animation Festival Bans Films Made With GenAI, Names ‘In Waves’ Best Feature
By Jamie Lang,12 days ago
Manchester Animation Festival will stop accepting films made with generative AI starting with its 2027 edition. The U.K. festival announced the change Friday as it revealed the winners of its 2026 competition, posted below. Festival director Steve Henderson explained the decision in a release, saying:. After a whirlwind week celebrating...