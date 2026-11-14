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Video Development Diary Teases Netflix’s ‘Magic The Gathering’ Series ‘Planeswalker,’ Coming In 2027
By Jamie Lang,12 days ago
Netflix has released a first look at Planeswalker, its animated adaptation of the iconic Magic: The Gathering trading card game, which will hit the streamer in 2027. Patrick Osborne, who won an Oscar for directing Disney’s Feast, is the supervising director and executive producer, while Digic is handling animation.