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Roc.Star Kids Raises More Than $50,000 to Support Cancer Care for Children and Families in Belize
By Roc.Star Kids,12 days ago
WOODSTOCK, GA — November 13, 2026 — Roc.Star Kids, a nonprofit foundation founded by HGTV personalities and real estate entrepreneurs Ken and Anita Corsini, has raised more than $50,000 through a recent fundraising campaign benefiting the Belize Cancer Center Dangriga (BCCD) in Belize. The successful campaign will help...