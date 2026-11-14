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Suzhou’s Xiangcheng builds a hub for film, TV and animation
12 days ago
Suzhou, China - November 13, 2026 - Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, released in January 2025, grossed more than 15.9 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) at the box office, ranking fifth among the world's highest-grossing films and becoming the highest-grossing animated film globally. One of its co-producers, Suzhou Red Whale Film and Television Culture Communication Co, is based in Xiangcheng district, Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu province.