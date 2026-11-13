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Align Technology to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference
7 days ago
Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at the following financial conference.