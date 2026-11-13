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Flex Dental Launches Redesigned Insurance Verification for Open Dental
7 days ago
VerifySync review controls and connection alerts help Open Dental teams prepare for January insurance benefit resets. Flex Dental Solutions, the patient engagement platform built exclusively for Open Dental, recently introduced the new FlexVerification, redesigned to give front desk teams greater visibility and control over automated dental insurance verification. The solution pairs automated eligibility and benefits checks with VerifySync, a review step that lets front desk teams compare insurance portal responses with existing Open Dental data and choose exactly which fields to update.